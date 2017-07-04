WWE News: Kurt Angle breaks WWE’s golden rule

Kurt Angle just mentioned he who must not be named.

The GM of Raw committed a faux pas

What’s the story?

As seen on Twitter, WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle broke one of WWE’s golden rules by mentioning the name of former wrestler Chris Benoit. The incident occurred while Angle was giving a press release regarding his involvement in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.

Kurt Angle said the name, the name you're not allowed to say in WWE. #WWE2K18 pic.twitter.com/ODlnyoiuuY — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 3, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Benoit has been a taboo name in WWE for many years now, ever since he murdered his wife and son before killing himself back in the summer of 2007. The former World Heavyweight Champion has barely ever been mentioned on WWE television since that fateful weekend, and understandably so given the nature of his crimes.

The heart of the matter

As you can see in the following tweet, Angle lists Benoit alongside a string of other top superstars when talking about some of his greatest matches. Whether or not WWE has reprimanded Kurt in any way remains to be seen, but given his position in the company, we can’t imagine that it’ll be anything more than a quick telling off.

What’s next?

The focus will continue to shift towards the video game in the coming weeks and months, with WWE promoting it to the high heavens as they always tend to do. It seems likely that this issue will be swept under the rug completely, with all future mentioning of Benoit’s name coming courtesy of his matches on the WWE Network instead of anything else.

Author’s take

It’s a shame that we’re at the point where a wrestler even saying Chris’ name is considered illegal by the company because recognising some of the great matches he had should be separated from what he actually did. Obviously, we don’t condone his actions or putting him in the Hall of Fame, but erasing certain portions of history will only serve to aggravate the fans further.

