WWE News: Kurt Angle doesn't think The Undertaker is done with wrestling

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

It's been over four months since Undertaker's last match in WWE, and while there's been no official confirmation, it mostly seems that we've seen the Dead Man's final match. However, a number of reputable names have come out to say they don't believe we've seen the last of the Phenom just yet. First, just yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer and co-announcer of the Mae Young Classic Jim Ross come out to state, "The Undertaker isn't done until he says he's done."

Now, Kurt Angle has recently stated the same thing.

Following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, Undertaker left the ring with his trademark jacket and hat sitting in the centre. For many, that signified his retirement, although neither the man nor the WWE has made any official announcement of the sort.

In a recent Q&A on his Facebook page, the current Raw GM touched upon a number of topics, including whether or not the Undertaker is really done with wrestling. He said:

"My opinion? He's not done yet, but that's my opinion. And to wrestle 'Taker at Mania? That's a dream come true. Everybody wants 'Taker at Mania."

In the same interview, he also touched upon winning the title from The Rock, working with Randy Orton, and the AJ Styles/Shane McMahon match at the same WrestleMania.

There's only a small, exclusive group of people who know what Undertaker has planned for the future, and none of them is going to say anything one way or the other. As of writing this, 'Taker hasn't shown up at SummerSlam, so who knows if he'll show up tonight. All we know is that we'll know if it happens when it happens.

As big a fan of Undertaker as I am (Survivor Series 1990 was the first PPV I ever saw live as it happened), I really kind of hope he's done. He deserves a relaxing retirement while he's still reasonably healthy. Still, if he feels he's still able to go and he's medically cleared to, I sure as heck ain't gonna try and stop him.

