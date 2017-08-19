WWE News: Kurt Angle hints at a match against AJ Styles

Could these two recreate their TNA magic in WWE?

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Aug 2017, 14:06 IST

Can we see this epic clash on a WWE stage?

What's the story?

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle always uses his Facebook Page as a platform to interact with fans, when he has the time. This time, a fan asked him his thoughts on SmackDown Live superstar AJ Styles. Not only did Kurt Angle praise Styles to the moon, he indicated that he would be open to wrestling The Phenomenal One in WWE. You can check out the conversation, at this location

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles were never in WWE as active in-ring performers at the same time, but they did have some classic matches in TNA. Both men have the utmost respect for one another, and Angle has indicated in the past that wrestling Styles is like a 'day off'.

Their clashes have earned many great reviews from performers around the world, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has recommended that fans watch the match linked below:

The heart of the matter

Angle had the following to say about AJ Styles when asked about his opinion on the Phenomenal One:

AJ is the best today. He's the standard. He sets the bar very high. I had some of my best matches with AJ. Maybe one more?

We don't see this clash happening anytime soon, considering that both men are on different brands currently. Kurt Angle is also a non-competing member of the roster, and it does not seem like he'll be entering the ring anytime soon. However, a match between two of the greatest of all time should be a real treat for the fans.

What's next?

AJ Styles defends his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. From the looks of it, it seems like Kurt Angle will be entering into a seemingly non-in-ring feud with The Miz, over the privileges shown to his son, Jason Jordan.

Author's take

Take my money! Book my seat! How could anyone say no to a match like this? AJ Styles and Kurt Angle can put on a great match in their sleep and entertain us like few in the world can.

