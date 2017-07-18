WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his secret announcement as SmackDown Superstar as his son RAW; epic reaction from Superstar

Angle's announcement could have implications on the RAW roster.

The RAW GM made the long-awaited announcement

What’s the story?

Tonight was the night. After weeks of speculation, Kurt Angle appeared on Raw and announced his big secret. After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed: Kurt Angle is the illegitimate father of a current WWE Superstar. Who? We’ll get to that in a minute.

In case you didn’t know...

Speculation began to run wild after RAW commentator Corey Graves approach GM Angle after receiving a text message from someone who had info that could “ruin” Angle. Last week on Raw, Angle spoke to someone on the phone, encouraging them to come to the show the next week so they could reveal the truth together.

He then ended the call with “I love you”. Plenty of possibilities popped up, including Angle having an affair with Stephanie McMahon or even former TNA president Dixie Carter. There was also speculation that Angle was the father of Chad Gable, although WWE shot that down on YouTube.

The heart of the matter

So, what was it? Well, at the top of Raw’s last hour, Angle came out and made the announcement. Years ago, he and an unnamed woman had an affair which produced a child, who they gave up for adoption.

The child grew up to be former Smackdown Tag Team Champion and now Raw Superstar Jason Jordan. Jordan’s move to Raw to be with his biological father was, apparently, a surprise to Jordan’s American Alpha tag team partner, Chad Gable.

Ummmmm..... what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

What’s next?

We’ll have a better idea of where WWE is going with this angle after the live interview with both Angle and Jordan on the WWE Network following Raw.

Author’s take

I know a lot of you are a bit let down by this announcement. And, I don’t blame you, because it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense narratively, nor does it feel like it’s going to get anyone excited about Jason Jordan.

Don’t get me wrong, Jordan is a great talent and if WWE didn’t feel like they were getting any more traction out of American Alpha, this was a way to split them up that didn’t involve them feuding with each other. I’m willing to give them a chance to see where they’re going with this but, at the moment, I’m left scratching my head.