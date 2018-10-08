WWE News: Kurt Angle Names His Dream SmackDown Live Opponent

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 684 // 08 Oct 2018, 10:34 IST

This would certainly be quite a dream match

What's the story?

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has been sent away on a temporary vacation by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. One suspects it's only a matter of time before he returns.

Angle interacted with fans in a fun Q & A session on Facebook, where he was asked about his dream opponent and why Daniel Bryan isn't brought up as a part of his shortlist of potential dream matches. I would like to thank WrestleZone and Christopher McManus for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. Some even say that nobody learned the art of sports entertainment as quickly as he did.

While Angle was an integral part of WWE, he went away to TNA for a great portion of his career and never got to mix it up with some top tier WWE talent. While he's back in the mix, he's an on-screen authority figure and not an active performer. He last entered the ring at WrestleMania 34 as Ronda Rousey's tag team partner.

The heart of the matter

Angle named SmackDown Live superstar Daniel Bryan as his dream opponent, but stated that he doesn't know whether Bryan thought the same as him:

Daniel IS my dream match. To be honest, I’m not sure that I’m his dream match. It takes two to tango.

Daniel Bryan would be a natural fit for Kurt Angle as an opponent because of the technical background that both men are known for. I don't know if Kurt Angle saying Bryan may not be keen on a match with Angle stems from a conversation they've privately had. All I can say is that the WWE Universe would certainly love this dream contest.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Angle does return to the ring. He had the best match at WrestleMania and proved that he can still go, even at his age. Daniel Bryan is slated to face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel.

Do you think Daniel Bryan would be a good opponent for Kurt Angle? Let us know in the comments.