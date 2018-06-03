WWE News: Kurt Angle names the greatest sports entertainer of all time

Do you agree with the RAW General Manager?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 03 Jun 2018, 12:33 IST 1.63K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Angle had much praise for a former opponent

What's the story?

Many long-time WWE fans may consider Kurt Angle to be the greatest sports entertainer of all time. Making a seamless transition from the real combat world to the world of sports entertainment, Angle has been a worthy WWE Hall of Famer.

Whom does Angle think is worthy of being dubbed arguably the greatest sports entertainer of all time? Not surprisingly it is one of Angle's greatest opponents, Eddie Guerrero.

In case you didn't know...

From ECW to WCW to The Radicalz, Eddie Guerrero forged a legacy few others can boast of in the wrestling business. Perhaps his greatest match ever was at WrestleMania XX against Kurt Angle, where he emerged victorious after a very thrilling contest.

Guerrero passed away in 2005 owing to acute heart failure. Since then, his legacy has lived on with several superstars performing his signature 'Frog Splash'. Sasha Banks, in particular, has been very vocal about her great love for Latino Heat.

The heart of the matter

Angle described Guerrero as the complete package and said that he had the ability to make you laugh and then make you cry moments later. Those of us who grew up watching the man in the ring would have to agree with this particular assessment.

Angle also spoke about the fact that Guerrero was filled with emotion and because of the same, he could connect with the WWE Universe. Little wonder then, why people still remember him so fondly after so many years.

What's next?

Angle remains a part of weekly television as the RAW General Manager. We do not yet know if he will get in the ring as SummerSlam draws near. It would be cool to see him return, because he was, after all, part of the best match at WrestleMania this year.

Do you think Eddie Guerrero was the greatest sports entertainer of all time?

Send us news and tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com