WWE News: Kurt Angle on dream match with Daniel Bryan

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about Daniel Bryan...

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 10 Jun 2018, 00:22 IST

Kurt Angle seems intrigued by the prospect of wrestling Daniel Bryan

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle has taken to social media so as to tease a potential match between him and Daniel Bryan.

Angle recalled how he and Bryan went toe to toe inside the squared circle at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble; and proceeded to tease a future showdown between the duo.

In case you didn’t know…

Kurt Angle returned to the WWE in April of last year, with WWE head honcho Vince McMahon appointing him as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW after inducting Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle has since competed sporadically in the WWE, whilst primarily serving as an authority figure on the WWE’s RAW brand.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Daniel Bryan was medically-cleared for a return to in-ring pro-wrestling competition earlier this year, and the “Flying G.O.A.T” has been competing on a full-time schedule for WWE’s SmackDown brand ever since.

Despite the fact that he and Bryan perform for the RAW and SmackDown brands respectively, Angle took to his official Instagram page so as to insinuate that he’d love to face Bryan in a singles match.

“#AnglevsBryan at the Greatest Royal Rumble. How about a 1 on 1 match up? #itstrue”

Furthermore, the professional wrestling community has now been set abuzz with speculation regarding as to whether Angle and Bryan could possibly face one another in a WWE ring in the near future.

What’s next?

Kurt Angle presently serves as the General Manager of the WWE’s RAW brand, and is now in the midst of a power struggle with the “Constable” of RAW Baron Corbin.

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan is set to compete in a singles match against Big Cass at WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV that airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

