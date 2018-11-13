×
WWE News: Kurt Angle opens up about Jason Jordan's WWE future

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
135   //    13 Nov 2018, 19:22 IST

Kurt Angle has opened up about Jason Jordan's future
Kurt Angle has opened up about Jason Jordan's future

What's the story?

Things might finally be looking up for Jason Jordan. After a neck injury seemingly put the career of one of WWE's most accomplished tag-team stars in danger, it looks like the former American Alpha man may be nearing a return to in-ring action.

After Jason Jordan spoke out on what the future holds for him, Kurt Angle has now revealed what the future may hold for his storyline son following the pair reuniting on Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan had an explosive start to main roster life with American Alpha on SmackDown Live, winning the Tag Team Championships, before breaking out as a singles star on RAW. Jordan was seemingly hand-selected for stardom on Monday Night Raw when he was controversially revealed to be Kurt Angle's secret son.

Jordan went on to claim the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins - making him the first man to win the NXT, SmackDown and Raw Tag Titles - before a neck injury brought his career to a, hopefully temporary, halt.

Jason Jordan hasn't been in the ring for almost a year now, but he has been visible in a shirt and tie backstage in WWE videos, fuelling the rumour that he could be transitioning into the role of a producer - but Jordan recently revealed he is working on his recovery and aims to be back in the ring at some stage in the future.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of last night's Monday Night Raw, "father and son" were reunited as Kurt Angle took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Jason, revealing that the former NXT, SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champion WILL return to in-ring action.

The post follows claims from Jordan himself that he is on the road to recovery.

What's next?

Needless to say, we wish Jordan all the best on his road to recovery, and hopefully what's next is a return to in-ring action for this athletically gifted Superstar!

Do you want to see Jason Jordan back in action? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
