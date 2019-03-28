WWE News: Kurt Angle reflects on his drug addiction issues in a Facebook post, thanks fans

Angle is set to have his last match at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

Kurt Angle recently posted a message on his official Facebook page, thanking the fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

Angle also stated that he has been clean for the past 6 years.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is set to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania. As confirmed by Angle weeks ago, this will be the final match of his professional wrestling career.

The former Olympic gold medallist has had a decorated career in WWE as well as in TNA. Angle is regarded by many as being the greatest pure athlete to ever step foot inside the squared circle. He has won multiple titles, main evented WrestleMania and has been involved in major storylines throughout his career.

The heart of the matter

Angle posted a message on Facebook, addressing the fans and thanking them for being with him through his good and bad times.

Wrestlemania is around the corner. My very last match. I know it's not the old Kurt Angle everyone has wanted, but I'm proud knowing it's the new Kurt Angle that's been clean for almost 6 years. Thank you to all those who have been supporting me through the good and bad. I love you all.

Angle has had serious issues with drug addiction in the past, but he managed to get into rehab and sway off his demons for good. Angle has been clean for several years now and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

What's next?

Kurt Angle's swansong is almost on the horizon, and the WWE Hall of Famer is going to end his career on the biggest stage possible. His legendary in-ring career couldn't have ended at a better place.

Are you excited for Angle's final match? Do you think Corbin will get replaced at the last moment? Sound off!

