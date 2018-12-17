WWE News: Kurt Angle returns interfere in TLC match

Kurt Angle exacted some revenge on Baron Corbin

What's the story?

Kurt Angle hasn't been seen since last month when WWE traveled to the United Kingdom, but he was on hand to help oust Baron Corbin as General Manager tonight at TLC.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was sent on vacation by Stephanie McMahon a few months ago so that Baron Corbin could take over his duties on Raw, but The WWE Hall of Famer has since made his return to the ring and was even due to face Corbin in the UK on November 5th but Corbin ran away from the match.

Angle faced Drew McIntyre instead and was forced to tap to his own Ankle Lock submission, which was the last time the WWE Universe saw Angle on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Angle made his return for the first time in more than a month at TLC tonight as he interfered in the match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin to help oust Corbin as General Manager. Strowman was unable to compete in the match so instead, he called upon the likes of Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Finn Balor, and Kurt Angle to help him pick up the win in a match that didn't allow disqualifications.

Kurt Angle had his own issues with Baron Corbin, that had been stemming for a while and finally, he was able to extract his own form of revenge. Strowman went on to win the match and book his place in a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at The Royal Rumble, whilst Corbin was removed as General Manager of Raw.

What's next?

The next Raw General Manager is currently unknown but the fact that Vince McMahon will be on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night means that a new General Manager could be announced by The Chairman himself and it could be a new era for Raw.

Who do you think the next General Manager of Monday Night Raw will be? Have your say in the comments section below..

