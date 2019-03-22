×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his big plans for WWE RAW next week

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
516   //    22 Mar 2019, 07:44 IST

What does WWE have planned for next week?
What does WWE have planned for next week?

What's the story?

We've been following his career for many years now, but it's a well-known fact that Kurt Angle will be hanging up his boots after WrestleMania 35. Not long ago, he announced that Baron Corbin will be his last opponent.

The decision to face Corbin has received a lot of flak on social media recently. Kurt Angle revealed the plans for next week's RAW on this week's show.

In case you didn't know...

This section has a recap of Kurt Angle's career, so you can move straight ahead to the next one if you so desire. What can one say about Angle's celebrated run that hasn't been said already?

Kurt Angle, an Olympic Gold Medalist, took to sports entertainment like he was born to do it, excelling at the very highest level. He is a Triple Crown Champion, a Grand Slam Champion and a very well deserved WWE Hall of Famer. Oh wait, before we forget, he's also a multi-time TNA World Champion, TNA Triple Crown Champion and TNA Hall of Famer too.

The heart of the matter

Over the last few weeks, Kurt Angle has announced his farewell tour and has been taking on all comers who've looked up to him and idolised him, following in his footsteps. He took on Apollo Crews first and then Chad Gable on this week's show.


Kurt Angle indicated that he will continue his farewell tour on this week's episode of RAW as well. While no idea has been provided with regard to who his opponent is, we'll keep you apprised if some rumours come along our way. Angle has proved that he can still go, during this farewell tour.

What's next?

We're slowly building up to Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. This may not be the dream match everyone wanted, but this is the match we will be getting. Maybe Cena interrupts Corbin and enters the match himself? 

Whom would you like to see Kurt Angle take on this week on RAW?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Kurt Angle
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals the real reason for his retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle officially announces retirement on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Kurt Angle: 5 of his funniest moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Big match is planned for Kurt Angle upon his return?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle to make huge announcement regarding his WrestleMania 35 match on tonight's Raw
RELATED STORY
5 better opponents for Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania than Baron Corbin
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle addresses WWE future on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals backstage reason why Superstars want to leave WWE
RELATED STORY
3 dream WWE matches for Kurt Angle in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle's retirement match opponent, Finn Balor's mystery partner announced for Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us