WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his big plans for WWE RAW next week

What does WWE have planned for next week?

What's the story?

We've been following his career for many years now, but it's a well-known fact that Kurt Angle will be hanging up his boots after WrestleMania 35. Not long ago, he announced that Baron Corbin will be his last opponent.

The decision to face Corbin has received a lot of flak on social media recently. Kurt Angle revealed the plans for next week's RAW on this week's show.

In case you didn't know...

This section has a recap of Kurt Angle's career, so you can move straight ahead to the next one if you so desire. What can one say about Angle's celebrated run that hasn't been said already?

Kurt Angle, an Olympic Gold Medalist, took to sports entertainment like he was born to do it, excelling at the very highest level. He is a Triple Crown Champion, a Grand Slam Champion and a very well deserved WWE Hall of Famer. Oh wait, before we forget, he's also a multi-time TNA World Champion, TNA Triple Crown Champion and TNA Hall of Famer too.

The heart of the matter

Over the last few weeks, Kurt Angle has announced his farewell tour and has been taking on all comers who've looked up to him and idolised him, following in his footsteps. He took on Apollo Crews first and then Chad Gable on this week's show.

Kurt Angle indicated that he will continue his farewell tour on this week's episode of RAW as well. While no idea has been provided with regard to who his opponent is, we'll keep you apprised if some rumours come along our way. Angle has proved that he can still go, during this farewell tour.

What's next?

We're slowly building up to Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. This may not be the dream match everyone wanted, but this is the match we will be getting. Maybe Cena interrupts Corbin and enters the match himself?

Whom would you like to see Kurt Angle take on this week on RAW?

