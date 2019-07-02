WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his current WWE role

Kurt Angle's last match in WWE was against Baron Corbin

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired from wrestling earlier this year following his WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin.

Since retiring from wrestling, Angle has taken up a backstage role, helping younger wrestlers make it in the WWE. While speaking to Busted Open Radio, Angle revealed that he is a producer and that he was hesitant about the role, but has grown into it and is currently enjoying it.

In case you didn't know...

Angle's last feud in WWE was Baron Corbin, which was an unlikely and unpopular choice among the WWE Universe as they were not too keen on seeing the Olympic Gold medallist feud against someone like Corbin.

Angle appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania, attacking Corbin, before he himself was attacked by Lars Sullivan.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Angle spoke about a lot of things, including his current role in WWE.

"I'm producing, I'm behind the scenes, I started last month. I'm slowly settling into a producer role. It's kinda cool, I never thought I would like it, I always thought I would step away from the business and be done.

"But I actually like helping guys out and it has given me a better understanding of the business. There is a lot more to it than what we do, going out there in the ring, you have to be creative. I never thought I would enjoy it, but I do," said Angle. (H/T NoDQ)

Angle also praised WWE's decision to add Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors.

What's next?

Angle could perhaps appear on special shows for WWE, but his in-ring career is done.

