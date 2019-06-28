WWE News: Hall of Famer explains why Baron Corbin is the best heel in the business

Baron Corbin

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, and reflected back on his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Angle stated that Baron Corbin is the best heel in the business, because he can make people angry 24/7.

In case you didn't know...

On the road to WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle made a huge announcement and revealed that he will retire from active competition at The Showcase Of Immortals. This resulted in wrestling fans speculating on Angle's opponent at the PPV, with the majority wanting John Cena to be the one to retire Angle.

The history was already there, and Cena retiring Angle would have brought the story of these two Superstars to a full circle. When Angle pitched his retirement idea to Vince a few weeks before 'Mania, the boss gave him the green signal on having a match at the event, but there was a catch.

Angle suggested Cena's name to the Chairman, but Mr. McMahon didn't want to let months of storyline between Angle and Corbin go to waste. Thus, The Lone Wolf was revealed as Angle's opponent, and it didn't sit well with fans and wrestling personalities alike.

The heart of the matter

Is there a #UnviersalChampionship run coming soon for @BaronCorbinWWE?@RealKurtAngle tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 how his retirement match came to be and why the Lone Wolf has a bright future ahead. pic.twitter.com/bbfRwQ52xf — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 27, 2019

Corbin defeated Angle in his final WWE match, and is now being pushed as the top heel on the Raw roster. While talking about Corbin's rise to the top, Angle stated that Corbin is the best heel in the business at the moment.

Was Baron the right person? Probably not, but look at him now. I think that Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business.

Advertisement

What's next?

Corbin's rise continues, as he will team up with Lacey Evans to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules, with both the Universal Title and the Raw Women's Title on the line.

Do you agree with Angle?