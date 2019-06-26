5 reasons Seth Rollins is the true face of WWE, not Roman Reigns

Rollins on the Mount Rushmore?

It has been a long while since Seth Rollins won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year by eliminating The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, in the closing moments. Ever since then, Rollins' stars only rose and he suddenly became the top Champion of WWE when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins has successfully defended his Universal Title ever since he slayed The Beast at The Show of Shows. At the moment, Rollins is the biggest Superstar on Monday Night Raw and holds the top Championship on the brand. 'The Beastslayer' truly became the flagbearer of the red show when Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown Live in what many dubbed as being "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history".

At this point, it is as clear as a day that WWE is pushing Seth Rollins to no end, and The Architect is all set to lead the WWE roster for years to come. Let's look at 5 reasons why Rollins is the true face of WWE, not Roman Reigns:

#5 Has been incredibly popular since last year's WrestleMania

Rollins at WrestleMania 34

Rollins isn't someone who has just come out of the blue and is getting handed title shots one after the other. He proved himself as an amazing heel when he betrayed The Shield back in 2014, and thus his rise to stardom kicked off. It didn't take long for him to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as he bagged the belt by pinning Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

On the Raw after WrestleMania 34, he came out as the new Intercontinental Champion and the crowd erupted like never before. The reaction he got that night was a sign for WWE to push him as a major babyface moving forward, and thankfully, they did.

