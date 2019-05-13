WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals match that defined his career

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 239 // 13 May 2019, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Angle's greatest opponents

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his official Facebook page.

Angle stated that his Royal Rumble 2003 match against Chris Benoit for the WWE Title was the bout that defined his career.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle has had an incredible career in the world of professional wrestling. He came into WWE at the peak of the Attitude Era and went on to become one of the most hated heels in the company.

His goofy heel character was well received and resulted in a string of hilarious moments. Later, Angle tweaked his role to transform into a ruthless wrestling machine, and won the World Heavyweight Title in early 2006.

Angle spent the next several years in Impact Wrestling, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. At WrestleMania 35, Angle wrestled his final match, in a losing effort against Baron Corbin.

The heart of the matter

While answering fan questions on his Facebook page, Angle stumbled upon a question on the match that defined his Hall of Fame career. He stated that his WWE Title match against the late Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003 PPV is the highlight of his career. Angle added that if one wants to pursue a career in pro-wrestling and wants to learn the art of the squared circle, they should watch that match.

Angle's answer

What's next?

Kurt Angle has now taken the role of a backstage producer in WWE. Here's hoping he goes on to enjoy another long and fulfilling run in WWE as a backstage agent.

What's your favorite Kurt Angle match of all time? Sound off in the comment section!