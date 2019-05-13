×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals match that defined his career

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
239   //    13 May 2019, 09:40 IST

Angle's greatest opponents
Angle's greatest opponents

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his official Facebook page.

Angle stated that his Royal Rumble 2003 match against Chris Benoit for the WWE Title was the bout that defined his career.


In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle has had an incredible career in the world of professional wrestling. He came into WWE at the peak of the Attitude Era and went on to become one of the most hated heels in the company.

His goofy heel character was well received and resulted in a string of hilarious moments. Later, Angle tweaked his role to transform into a ruthless wrestling machine, and won the World Heavyweight Title in early 2006.

Angle spent the next several years in Impact Wrestling, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. At WrestleMania 35, Angle wrestled his final match, in a losing effort against Baron Corbin.

Also read: 4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes


The heart of the matter

While answering fan questions on his Facebook page, Angle stumbled upon a question on the match that defined his Hall of Fame career. He stated that his WWE Title match against the late Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003 PPV is the highlight of his career. Angle added that if one wants to pursue a career in pro-wrestling and wants to learn the art of the squared circle, they should watch that match.


Angle's answer
Angle's answer

What's next?

Kurt Angle has now taken the role of a backstage producer in WWE. Here's hoping he goes on to enjoy another long and fulfilling run in WWE as a backstage agent.

What's your favorite Kurt Angle match of all time? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE Royal Rumble Kurt Angle Chris Benoit
Advertisement
5 Things you need to know about Kurt Angle
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals his new role in the company
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reflects on the most challenging match of his career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals the real reason for his retirement
RELATED STORY
Kurt Angle: 5 of his funniest moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals whether Baron Corbin was the right opponent for his retirement or not
RELATED STORY
7 Kurt Angle matches you should relive right now
RELATED STORY
Intense WWE matches that surprised fans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals he would've liked to have won his WrestleMania retirement match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals the funniest thing said to him in the ring, thoughts on WrestleMania 21 match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us