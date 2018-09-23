WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals that his worst WWE match was against a WWE legend

Kurt Angle reveals his worst WWE match

What's the story?

Kurt Angle is the General Manager of Monday Night Raw and a former World Champion but even Angle recently admitted that he's had a few bad WWE matches.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is a former Olympic Medalist who came to WWE with quite the reputation, he went on to become one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world and faced some of the best wrestlers in WWE history throughout his tenure.

Angle left WWE back in 2006 and went on to work on the Independent Circuit and Impact Wrestling before he made his return to WWE back in 2017 when he was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame and made the General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle recently took part in a Facebook Q&A with fans, where he was asked all about his worst WWE match.

"I never had a bad match...LOL. The one that I remember was the Lumberjack Match with Eddie Guerrero [on an episode of SmackDown]," he said via WrestlingInc. "Eddie wasn't feeling well that night. The match dragged on and on. Eddie kept telling me something was wrong. He kept telling me to put him in a hold so he could get his mind and body straight. It was not the Eddie that we all knew, 'the greatest of all-time.' He was physically and emotionally exhausted that night. It was a failure on my part because I kept pushing him to go harder, I should have listened to him. Eddie was more to me than a fellow wrestler, he was my brother. It was a bad night for him. And a bad night for me."

What's next?

Kurt Angle has been sent on vacation by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon a few weeks ago but given his history on SmackDown Live, he's expected to be part of the 1000th episode of the show on October 16th.

