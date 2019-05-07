WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals whether Baron Corbin was the right opponent for his retirement or not

Before the match and after the match, fans were in the belief that Baron Corbin wasn't the right farewell opponent for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Kurt Angle revealed the truth about how he felt with regards to his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle ended a two-year stint with the company. He came back after his Hall of Fame induction and became the General Manager of RAW, a role he held till the second half of 2018.

He wrestled part time as well, facing some dream opponents in the process. There was a major backlash when Kurt Angle announced that Baron Corbin was his final opponent. Naturally, many fans felt that the Olympic Gold Medalist deserved better to end his career.

Regardless, Angle went out on his back, putting over Corbin in the process. After WrestleMania, he took the role of a backstage agent.

Angle openly stated that his WrestleMania 35 match wasn't one that he "wanted", but one that "should have happened". He told Wrestling Inc:

Baron and I had been doing a program for a year now. I decided that I wanted to retire at WrestleMania, so I kind of put Vince McMahon in a position. What does he do? Does he go with Barcon Corbin—who I was supposed to go with—or do we change it up to John Cena, AJ Styles, or whoever else. It wasn't really anyone's fault, it was just the timing was Baron Corbin and it was the right decision."

When asked whether he was interested in getting back in the ring at any point in the future, he stated that he has no plans to wrestle again, unless Jason Jordan comes back. Then, he might consider a program.

Kurt Angle can peacefully go into retirement, with his future secure and a backstage role in WWE. It'll be interesting to see the difference he makes as an agent.