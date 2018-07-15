Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals which feud he would book if he had the power 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.50K   //    15 Jul 2018, 08:16 IST

Angle h
Angle has revealed which feud he would book, if allowed to

What's the story?

Kurt Angle is the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but even though he has power on-screen, he has no creative power off-screen - meaning he also has a number of dream feuds he hopes the WWE are planning.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medallist and former WWE World Champion, but also had a lengthy stint with TNA before returning to the company last year to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He has been the Raw GM ever since.

Although he plays the role of an authority figure on TV, he is just a figurehead and doesn't truly have any power to make matches off-screen. Angle is like a number of employees in the company, who perform their duties on-screen but actually has no input creatively backstage.

The heart of the matter

Despite the show's booking being out of his job description, Angle still has one feud that he would love to book if given the power. According to a report by RingSideNews, Angle recently took part in a Facebook Q&A where he revealed that he would love to see AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in a feud because they would "burn it down."

"Right at this moment? AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins. They’re both super hot right now. They would burn it down. No pun intended."

It's easy to see why Angle would want to see Rollins and Styles collide, this is still a fantasy match for many members of the WWE Universe and since Rollins has been a standout star on Raw in recent years and Styles has been SmackDown's top dog, it's definitely a feud that the company should be looking into.

What's next?

Both men have bigger plans this weekend at Extreme Rules since Rollins is looking to regain his Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler in an Ironman match while Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship against Rusev. Whilst both men are on separate brands, it's unlikely that they will be crossing paths soon.

Would you like to see a feud between Rollins and Styles in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Raw Kurt Angle Seth Rollins
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals if The Undertaker will...
RELATED STORY
5 ways to book Jason Jordan when he returns from injury
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle calls matches on Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Kurt Angle WWE matches that could have happened if he...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle teases match against current WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals who he would like to feud...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle on dream match with Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle speaks about his scariest match ever
RELATED STORY
Top 5 opponents for The Rock if he returns to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals situation in which he...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us