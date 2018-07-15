WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals which feud he would book if he had the power

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.50K // 15 Jul 2018, 08:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Angle has revealed which feud he would book, if allowed to

What's the story?

Kurt Angle is the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but even though he has power on-screen, he has no creative power off-screen - meaning he also has a number of dream feuds he hopes the WWE are planning.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is an Olympic Gold Medallist and former WWE World Champion, but also had a lengthy stint with TNA before returning to the company last year to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He has been the Raw GM ever since.

Although he plays the role of an authority figure on TV, he is just a figurehead and doesn't truly have any power to make matches off-screen. Angle is like a number of employees in the company, who perform their duties on-screen but actually has no input creatively backstage.

The heart of the matter

Despite the show's booking being out of his job description, Angle still has one feud that he would love to book if given the power. According to a report by RingSideNews, Angle recently took part in a Facebook Q&A where he revealed that he would love to see AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in a feud because they would "burn it down."

"Right at this moment? AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins. They’re both super hot right now. They would burn it down. No pun intended."

It's easy to see why Angle would want to see Rollins and Styles collide, this is still a fantasy match for many members of the WWE Universe and since Rollins has been a standout star on Raw in recent years and Styles has been SmackDown's top dog, it's definitely a feud that the company should be looking into.

What's next?

Both men have bigger plans this weekend at Extreme Rules since Rollins is looking to regain his Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler in an Ironman match while Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship against Rusev. Whilst both men are on separate brands, it's unlikely that they will be crossing paths soon.

Would you like to see a feud between Rollins and Styles in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!