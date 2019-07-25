WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals why Vince McMahon rejected dream WrestleMania match

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle had his final match in WWE against Baron Corbin. Many expected him to face old rival John Cena, but that never happened.

Angle has now revealed why Vince McMahon rejected the idea of an Angle vs Cena match at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Angle had a long feud with Baron Corbin leading up to WrestleMania 35 and the two faced off at the show earlier this year, which Corbin won.

Cena, meanwhile, was not slated to appear at WrestleMania 35, but did make a non-wrestling appearance in a segment with Elias, where he brought his old Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick back.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Collider Live, Angle opened up about his WrestleMania 35 match, and revealed why Vince McMahon proposed the idea of the Olympic Gold medallist to face Baron Corbin instead of John Cena in his final match in WWE.

"It was an idea. I'm not going to put any blame on anyone. The thing is... I decided to retire at Mania. Vince didn't tell me 'Listen you're done after Mania.' I went to him and said 'Listen I want to retire. I'm not able to do what I used to, and if I can't be the old Kurt Angle I want to get done now.' I was hearing a lot of feedback from people that Kurt looks like he's in pain in the ring and he's slower then he used to be... guys I'm 50 years old of course I'm slower. I think they were hoping that Cena and me next year.

"When I asked to retire at last WrestleMania, I threw Cena out at Vince and Vince said 'Listen you have a program that you've been doing for a year...I'm not throwing it away...it's with Baron Corbin. So whether you want to retire here or whenever...you're going to wrestle Baron at WrestleMania.' I said 'You know what that's fair;'" said Angle (H/T Rajah for transcription).

What's next?

Cena and Angle returned to WWE at the RAW Reunion show, but we are not sure when we will see them again in WWE.