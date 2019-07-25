WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals why you can't go off-script in WWE today

Pretty straightforward

What's the story?

In a conversation with Collider Live, Kurt Angle spoke on the difference between today's promos and those from the Attitude Era as WWE Superstars have to stick to the script due to WWE being a publicly-traded company.

In case you didn't know..

Kurt Angle had a long, celebrated career that was impressive to say the least. While he was a great athlete, it's suffice to say that his promos and antics were perhaps some of the funniest in the company's history. Debuting during the Attitude Era, he got over, despite being in a WWE roster that included the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, The Rock, Triple H and Mick Foley.

While he returned to WWE in 2017 as the WWE Raw GM, it was a long time coming. While his in-ring matches were kept to a minimum, it was clear he was back where he belonged. While his last match was with Baron Corbin at WresteMania 35, it didn't diminish his legacy.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Collider Live, Kurt Angle covered his career, why his last match was not with John Cena and how promos today differ from the Attitude Era. When asked by Kristian Harloff that the wrestlers are now treated more like actors, here's how Kurt Angle responded.

Yeah, because you don't have the freedom to do or say what you want...you can improvise a little bit but yeah, you can't go off-script. You have to stick to it and I understand why. They're a publicly-traded company, they do appeal to kids, I get it but it was a lot easier back in the day.

What's next?

WWE's reasons for having scripted promos are quite legitimate. On the other hand, some wrestling fans may prefer the unscripted fare for its creativity and unpredictability. Like other forms of entertainment, it's subjective and up to the viewers at the end of the day.