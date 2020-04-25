Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle has been doing a lot of Q&A's on his Facebook page lately. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked who he wanted to see in the main event of WrestleMania 37 and he gave an interesting answer.

The Olympic Gold-medalist has stated that he wants to see Aleister Black take on Drew McIntyre at the Show of Shows. He added that both are exceptional talents and they should be on the main event.

Aleister Black vs Drew Mcintyre. Could be next year Wrestlemania main event. Both are exceptional talents.

Drew McIntyre main-evented WrestleMania night 2 this year and won the WWE Championship. The Scottish Psychopath defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title after winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

As for Aleister Black, he took on Bobby Lashley at the Show of Shows and won his match. The Dutch Destroyer has been a fan favourite for a long time and the WWE Universe has been waiting for his big push on the main roster.

WWE currently do not have a plan for Black vs McIntyre as the WWE Champion is involved in a feud with Seth Rollins now. They are set to clash at Money in the Bank next month.