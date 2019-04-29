WWE News: Kurt Angle shares an incredible gem from his career

Angle and Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram and posted a video showcasing his No Way Out 2006 match against The Undertaker.

Angle called it a highly underrated match and went on to call The Undertaker "one of the best".

In case you didn't know...

On the road to WrestleMania 22, Kurt Angle was the World Heavyweight Champion on the SmackDown brand. He had recently defeated Mark Henry at the Royal Rumble, and was interrupted by a returning Undertaker to close the show.

The two incredibly talented athletes met at the next PPV titled No Way Out for Angle's World Title. In one of the very best matches of all time, Angle defeated The Undertaker with the help of a sneaky pin.

The Deadman threw Angle to a corner and reminded him that he had his number. The rivalry didn't go anywhere as Undertaker went on to meet Mark Henry at WrestleMania 22, while Angle lost his title to Rey Mysterio.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle posted a video on his Instagram page, which shows highlights of the famous match. The Olympic gold medallist said that this was an extremely underrated match and went on to heap praise on The Undertaker, calling him versatile for such a big man.

Over the past few weeks, Kurt Angle has been paying tributes to a bunch of WWE legends and Hall of Famers. Recently, he posted a message addressed to WWE veteran John Cena, and stated in another post that WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young was the toughest women he ever met.

What's next?

Angle has expressed his wish to take on a backstage role in WWE in the near future.

