WWE News: Kurt Angle shares who he believes is the greatest WWE star of all time

Angle's answer may be a bit controversial

Kurt Angle competed in the WWE from 1999-2006

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle has been one of the hottest topics of professional wrestling. Ever since the pleasant surprise of WWE announcing him to be indcuted into the Hall of Fame, many outlets have reached out to him regarding his thoughts on the induction, as well as whether we would see him in a WWE ring again. In a recent interview with Forbes, Angle shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest WWE star of all time.

In case you didn’t know...

The last time that Kurt Angle appeared in a WWE ring was August of 2006, while he was drafted to the ECW brand. In an attempt to revive the interest in this portion of WWE television, Angle commenced in a heated rivalry against Randy Orton. Angle also had an opportunity to gain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, but failed to do so against Rob Van Dam.

Angle left WWE, and debuted in TNA just two months later, confronting Samoa Joe. For the next ten years, Angle would be one of the pillars of TNA, gaining a total of nine championships with six of them being the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. His career resume has led him to be a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

Kurt Angle is a 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee

The heart of the matter

During his interview with Forbes, Angle commented on who he believed is the greatest WWE star of all time.

“John Cena is the man. I don't know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top...I'm not going to say he's was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Saying that John Cena is the greatest WWE star of all-time brings a great deal of controversy, since names such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would be considered by many to be greater qualifiers for that title. However, this says a lot coming from Angle, since he has been in the ring with all the aforementioned names during his WWE career.

While this may be a way to celebrate his WWE Hall of Fame induction, and people may believe that he is being fed lines, Angle seems to be upholding the “Integrity” part of his three “I’s” in his choice of Cena being the greatest of all time.