WWE News: Kurt Angle signs new WWE contract; could become manager of a Superstar

Angle has a new role.

What's the story?

Kurt Angle will take on Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in what would be the Olympic Gold Medalist's final match of a glittering career.

Angle was interviewed by SkySports as part of the routine promotional activities for 'Mania, and the former WWE Champion confirmed that he had signed a new contract with WWE.

He even revealed his new role after he hangs up his boots at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Angle isn't a spring chicken anymore as the 50-year-old's body has shown considerable wear and tear owing to a career that spanned for 30 years.

On an episode of Raw last month, Angle announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 and this set the ball rolling for all the speculation regarding his final opponent. A host of names were mentioned, amongst which, John Cena seemed like the frontrunner to get the honors of facing the man he confronted on his WWE debut.

However, WWE pulled off an underwhelming surprise when they handed Baron Corbin the responsibility of taking on Angle in his swan song.

Angle revealed recently that he originally wanted to face Cena, but the WWE management thought otherwise. He was given a farewell tour as a consolation prize, during which he faced many top Superstars from both the brands in the weeks leading up to 'Mania.

The heart of the matter

Angle spoke in length regarding many relevant topics during his interview with SkySports such as his match against Corbin, Conor McGregor in the WWE and his future with the company.

He confirmed his new deal with WWE, which would enable him to work with the upcoming talents backstage. He clarified that he won't be working with NXT but will be on the road with main roster talents.

He continued,

"That and probably be an on-camera talent like a manager, or you know, maybe a General Manager again, I don't know. But I'm sure they would want to utilize me a little bit on camera. Other than that, I'm going to help the young guys out."

You can check out the entire interview below:

What's next?

It's great to see Angle make the decision to stick around to guide the young roster. Angle even alluded to the fact that he could manage a Superstar down the line and knowing the WWE Creative, that could certainly happen in the near future.

Who would you like to see Kurt Angle manage? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

