WWE News: Kurt Angle teases match against current WWE Champion

What's the story?

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has taken part in some huge matches over the last few months, he stood in for Roman Reigns as a member of The Shield at Tables, Ladders and Chairs in the 5 vs 3 handicap match, he partnered with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania against the Authority and now he has his eye on an Intercontinental Title match against Seth Rollins.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has been literally on fire over the last few months and is now organically the most over Superstar the WWE has (honestly, just listen to the crowd react to everything he does.) Part of the reason for this success is his 'fighting champion' philosophy and Intercontinental Title match open challenges.

Over the last few weeks, Rollins has defended the title against Mojo Rawley, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal, and seems set to defend the title against Elias at Money in the Bank after 'The Drifter' attacked the champ on the recent Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

With all that in mind its no wonder that the Raw General Manager Kurt Angle wants a piece of the action, with the 'Olympic Gold Medalist' taking to Instagram to drum up interest in a potential match between himself and 'The Architect'.

Angle may not be as agile as he used to be, but I don't think we've seen him really push himself in the ring since his return to action last year, and currently, Rollins can make anyone look like a million dollars so this match has the potential to be a real showstopper.

What's next?

There appear to be no immediate plans for Angle to step foot inside the ring as a competitor again but Rollins, on the other hand, looks set to be wrestling every week for the foreseeable future.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle one-on-one in a WWE ring?

