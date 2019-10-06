WWE News: Lacey Evans breaks character, reveals she sleeps in her car and lives in a camper trailer

Lacey Evans challenged for the RAW Women's Championship earlier in 2019

One of the few WWE Superstars who rarely breaks character, Lacey Evans opened up on her life outside of the ring during a recent appearance on UpUpDownDown with Austin Creed (aka Xavier Woods).

“The Sassy Southern Belle” discussed her difficult upbringing, which involved drug addiction and depression in her family, and revealed that she lives in a camper trailer and sleeps in her car when travelling with WWE.

“To be honest with you, I sleep in my car on the road loops, and I still live in a camper trailer. That’s my life. Don’t get it twisted. You see these big hats and these pearls and whatever and life is great, but I remember where I come from. I’m a normal human being and I’ve been through hell just like the rest of the world out there, just like the babies that are suffering. If I can make it, so can they.” [H/T SEScoops for the transcription]

Lacey Evans’ current WWE status

Lacey Evans recently made headlines when she insulted a police officer after being given a violation ticket for speeding. When the story began to gain wider media attention, she was forced to clarify that the viral video was staged and she would never disrespect an officer in that way in real life.

As for her position in WWE right now, Evans has been involved in a rivalry with Natalya since her RAW Women’s Championship storyline with Becky Lynch came to an end at Extreme Rules in July 2019.

“The Lady of WWE” has defeated Natalya (x2), Dana Brooke and Ember Moon on RAW over the last month, while her only defeat during that time came against “The Queen of Harts” on September 9 at Madison Square Garden.

Looking ahead to the WWE draft, there has been no indication on whether Evans will become a permanent member of the RAW or SmackDown roster after October 14, but it is worth noting that the majority of her time on the main roster so far has been spent on the red brand.

