WWE News: Lacey Evans reveals the truth about police incident

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 590 // 23 Sep 2019, 22:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacey Evans has explained herself after backlash on social media

Lacey Evans has revealed that her viral video involving a police officer was set up in advance to promote WWE’s live event in Edmonton, Canada.

“The Lady of WWE” was defeated by Natalya at the Edmonton show on Saturday, September 21. However, the biggest story to emerge from the event came when Evans posted a video of herself seemingly getting pulled over by the police.

When an officer gave her a violation ticket for speeding, she asked “Do you know who I am?” before berating him for doing his job.

“You’ve got to be kidding me? You nasty thing. I’ll pay the ticket. You have a terrible day, sir. Canada is terrible and I can’t wait to get back. Urgh, you’ve got to be kidding? This nasty…”

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

Lacey Evans explains police officer incident

While some fans have applauded Lacey Evans for remaining in character outside of a WWE ring, others have criticised her for acting in the manner that she did in front of a police officer.

In an attempt to clear up confusion about the video, the former marine has taken to Twitter to explain that she “does not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting or making law enforcement officers’ jobs harder than they already are”.

She went on to clarify that the video was created by “both parties” to promote WWE’s show that day in Edmonton.

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019

Advertisement

Lacey Evans’ WWE career in 2019

After appearing in the 2019 Royal Rumble, Lacey Evans spent several months walking to and from the ring on RAW and SmackDown without competing in any matches.

She then became involved in a lengthy rivalry with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, which saw Evans main-event a WWE pay-per-view for the first time when she teamed with Baron Corbin against Lynch and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

In recent weeks, Evans has traded victories on RAW with Natalya, while she also picked up a win over Dana Brooke.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!