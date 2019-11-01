WWE News: Lacey Evans takes shot at Becky Lynch with her Crown Jewel outfit

Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch

At WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Lacey Evans and Natalya made history by becoming the first women to compete in a match in Saudi Arabia. Evans was seen wearing boots with a picture of Becky Lynch getting punched by her.

Evans' first feud on the main roster was against Lynch

Evans made her way to the main roster earlier this year, and spent the next several weeks making appearances on the entrance ramp, interrupting matches and segments in the process. Evans finally picked her target when she attacked the newly-crowned WWE Women's Champion Lynch on the RAW after WrestleMania 35. The two women kicked off a feud and met in a RAW Women's title match at WWE Money In The Bank 2019. Lynch won the match, as well as the next several matches that the two wrestled. At Extreme Rules, Lynch and Seth Rollins defeated Evans and Baron Corbin in a Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and RAW Women's titles.

Evans takes a shot at Lynch

The history-making first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia saw Evans taking on Natalya inside the King Fahd International Stadium. Many fans noticed something unusual with Evans' outfit. The boots she wore for the match featured the image of none other than RAW Women's Champion Lynch, getting punched by Evans. It seems like Evans isn't done with Lynch in the least, and she made sure to send a message to The Man with her outfit at Crown Jewel. Looking at Lynch's Twitter history, we can expect her to take notice of Evans' outfit and fire back at her. Check back for more updates on this story, as there's a slim chance that Lynch would let this insult pass by. Check out the picture below, which gives a closer look at Evans' boots.

Evans' boots at Crown Jewel

