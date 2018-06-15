WWE News: Lana reveals who's training her for Money In The Bank

Lana enlisted the help of some suitable superstars for MITB training

Lana's MITB qualification came as a surprise

What's the story?

With Money In The Bank happening this Sunday, Lana is one among sixteen competitors on the roster preparing for the ladder match in full swing. As we know, Lana is comparatively inexperienced in the ring, but she's got two big names helping her prepare for one of the biggest matches of her life: Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

In case you didn't know...

Lana has fairly less experience as an in-ring competitor. Her first match was at WrestleMania 32 in front of 100,00 people, whereas her first singles match was at Money In The Bank last year, where she lost to then-SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in rather quick fashion.

It seems like each year, WWE tries to restart Lana's in-ring career but hold it back for some reason or the other. She has, however, been performing more in the live event circuit. Her path to becoming an in-ring competitor has been different from most.

Of late, she's been pairing with Rusev and has even had Aiden English as her manager. It seemed like this past week on SmackDown Live, Lana(along with Aiden English and Rusev) turned face by default.

The heart of the matter

Lana's got some of the best help to prepare her for the ladder match this Sunday. It's Lana's first match with any sort of stipulation, so it's definitely going to be quite an experience for her. Daniel Bryan is the perfect person to teach her, having a lot of experience with ladder matches himself.

Lana's career may have an interesting trajectory with her now turning face. This past week, she seemed to drop her Russian accent altogether and even teamed up with the face team of Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch. Perhaps it worked out for her as there was a slight imbalance in the number of babyface women on the roster.

Aiden English's mannerisms and even Rusev's post-match backstage interview seemed to indicate a face turn with Rusev Day. Safe to say, it was long overdue as the three have been popular with the WWE Universe for quite a while now.

What's next?

Lana is naturally the least likely superstar among the eight to win the Money In The Bank briefcase on Sunday, but it's going to be a great stepping stone for her moving forward if she does continue as a singles competitor on the long run.

