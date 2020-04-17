WWE News - Lana shares news of unique achievement on social media

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of global sports events all around the world continue to get either canceled or postponed. However, WWE is one company that is still conducting its weekly shows from the empty Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

A recent survey by Nielsen Sports revealed that a lot of athletes who are staying indoors to self-isolate themselves are taking the opportunity of having more spare time on their hands to become more engaging on social medial platforms. Nielsen Sports released a top 10 list of such athletes where WWE Superstar Lana has obtained sixth place.

The Ravishing Russian quipped that she is surprised at making the list as she thought that she is one of the most hated Superstars in the WWE and people would refuse to like or retweet her tweets. Still, she thanked her followers and the WWE Universe for helping her to reach the top 10 and admitted that she was 'shocked'.

Wow I made 6th place ! For being one of the most hated people in the WWE. Where people will refuse to RT or like anything I do because it’s ME. L.A.N.A & many are jealous of me. I have to say #Thankyou to all my supporters that help me make the top 10 ! I’m shocked ! https://t.co/dKQmLmaRdX — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 17, 2020

The list mostly consists of WWE Superstars and Lana's colleague Mandy Rose has secured the top spot. Other WWE Superstars such as Saha Banks, Natalya, and Liv Morgan have also made the list along with athletes from other fields such as Trae Young of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks and quarterback Tom Brady of the NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

