WWE News: Lance Storm opens up on joining as a producer and the current WWE Superstar who he would like to face

Earlier last month, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm confirmed on his Twitter account that he will be returning to WWE in a producing role once he closes down his wrestling school. After this week's episode of RAW went off-air, Storm announced on Twitter that he had started his duties as a producer and added that he saw a lot of familiar faces and felt good to be back with WWE.

In tonight's episode of SmackDown, Storm gave an exclusive interview where he said that it felt like coming back home when he was asked to describe how he felt about returning to WWE.

His role as a producer

Storm said that his role as a producer now includes mentoring and advising the WWE Superstars and talents. The former Intercontinental Champion was also asked if he has any favorites among the current roster of WWE to which he said that Shorty G has been favorite since NXT and would like to have faced him in his prime.

I like working with everybody, but I have been a big fan of Shorty G for a while. Became a fan of his in NXT. He's just so talented. He's one of those guys that's just like man, why don't our timelines line up better? I would have loved to have been in the ring with him in my prime.

Storm also did not rule out the possibility of him returning to the ring as a wrestler and also added that the plethora of talent that is currently present in WWE is impressive. He also added that he had coached many of the current Superstars as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Storm was asked how he felt like catching up with some of the people that are now in the same role as a producer as him but were once his opponents or allies inside the squared circle. He replied that he will pick up where he left off and after giving them a big hug and shaking hands, he will go back to his usual duties.