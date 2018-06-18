WWE News: Last-minute betting odds for Money in the Bank indicates title change

This could be huge for the WWE if this title change happens!

What's the story?

The betting odds for tonight's Money in the Bank PPV have come in from 5Dimes, which have indicated some surprising results.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Apart from the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, the men's and women's, the PPV will also have several other singles matches, including the match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal, and Big Cass facing off against Daniel Bryan.

According to the latest betting odds (H/T NoDQ), Shinsuke Nakamura may win the WWE Championship title when he faces off against AJ Styles with odds of +140 for Styles, and -180 for Nakamura, making him the favorite.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's Money in the Bank PPV will have two ladder matches - one for the men and another for the women - where the Superstar who grabs the briefcase that's suspended in the air gets an opportunity to face a champion of their choosing.

This year's PPV will see The Miz, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Rusev, and Bobby Roode face off in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Lana, Ember Moon and Naomi take part in the women's match.

As mentioned above, AJ Styles will defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Elias will battle it out for the former's Intercontinental Championship, while the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship belts will be defended by Nia Jax and Carmella against Ronda Rousey and Asuka respectively.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey could win her first title in the WWE and the odds favor her (-560 to Nia Jax's +370), while the odds are very close for the Carmella (-135) vs. Asuka (-105) match.

Roman Reigns, in spite of his beatdown on RAW from tonight's opponent Jinder Mahal, is the massive odds-on favorite to win (Reigns -1545; Jinder Mahal +725), while Bobby Lashley (-675) is also expected to win against Sami Zayn (+425).

The Miz is the favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match (+115), while Natalya, surprisingly, could win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match (-145).

Betting odds of other matches:

-- Seth Rollins -825 vs Elias +475

-- Daniel Bryan +125 vs Big Cass -165

-- The Bludgeon Brothers -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450

What's next?

The Money in the Bank will come to us in a few hours time and you can catch all the action here on Sportskeeda - WWE Money In The Bank 17th June 2018 Results, live updates & commentary; Surprising match set to main event PPV?