WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV is 10 days away

What's the story?

British bookmakers, Skybet, have released their latest odds for next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV event and just like the SummerSlam betting odds, a few shocks are possibly in store for the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV will take place on Saturday, August 18th, one day before the main roster hosts SummerSlam.

Bettings odds are often hugely indicative of results in wrestling, and can often help fans predict what the outcome of a match is likely to be. The odds tend to fluctuate in the week building up to the event, though, when they have settled, they are normally correct.

The heart of the matter

Skybet has released their odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. The card currently features five matches, and the company has released odds for every match.

The odds are as follows (favourites are in bold):

Adam Cole (8/11) Vs Ricochet (Evens)

EC3 (8/11) Vs Velveteen Dream (Evens)

Shayna Baszler (8/15) Vs Kairi Sane (11/8)

Moustache Mountain (13/8) Vs The Undisputed Era (4/9)

Aleister Black (4/1) Vs Johnny Gargano (9/4) Vs Tommaso Ciampa (4/6)

Notably, a lot of these odds are incredibly close, and could definitely swing the other way in the next 10 days.

The biggest surprises here are Velveteen Dream being the favourite to overcome EC3 in his first TakeOver singles match, and Shayna Baszler being favourite to defeat Kairi Sane and retain her NXT women's title.

What's next?

Aleister Black may be removed from the night's main event

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV will take place in 10 days, though, the card may look a little bit different by the time the event rolls around.

Former NXT champion, Aleister Black, is reportedly injured and may be pulled from the NXT Title triple threat match. There is currently no word on who will replace Black in the match.

Elsewhere on the card, fans can expect to see latest WWE signing, Matt Riddle, making his first appearance in the company, likely in the front row of the crowd.