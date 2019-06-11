WWE News: Latest update on Sheamus after WWE retirement reports

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.55K // 11 Jun 2019, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sheamus is a former WWE champion

What's the story?

Recent reports have suggested that Sheamus could be forced to retire from in-ring competition, but WWE legend Batista mentioned during an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that the Irishman is ready to make his return.

In case you didn't know…

After achieving almost everything there was to achieve as a singles competitor in the first few years of his WWE career, Sheamus formed a partnership with Cesaro in late 2016 and the two men went on to become five-time Tag Team champions.

The Bar’s last high-profile match as a duo came at WrestleMania 35, where they were unable to win a Fatal 4-Way encounter for the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Usos, Aleister Black & Ricochet and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura.

The European duo went on to compete in tag matches on Raw and SmackDown Live to close out WrestleMania week, but they were then broken up the following week during the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

Since then, Cesaro has participated in several matches as part of the Raw roster, while Sheamus has not appeared on WWE television and there have been reports that he could be forced to call time on his career due to spinal stenosis and a recent concussion.

The heart of the matter

Batista told Ryan Satin that Sheamus visited him recently and they spoke about the five-time Tag Team champion’s future with WWE.

Although “The Animal” did not mention Sheamus’ injuries, he revealed that the Irishman still has the desire to compete and he is just waiting to be used on WWE television.

He said:

“He’s ready to go, he wants it, he’s so hungry, he’s in great shape. They’re just not sure what they want to do with him creatively, so it’s a very frustrating place to be.”

Advertisement

What's next?

At the age of 41, it would appear that the retirement talk regarding Sheamus was wide of the mark and he still has more years left in him as an in-ring competitor.

Given that the Superstar Shake-Up is essentially non-existent due to the ‘Wild Card Rule’, perhaps we will see a reunion with Cesaro in the not-too-distant future.