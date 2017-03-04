WWE News: Legendary announcer Gary Michael Cappetta shares his thoughts on three WWE Hall of Fame superstars

Gary Michael Cappetta is one of the most popular ring announcers in pro wrestling history

What’s the story?

In the world of professional wrestling, competitors portray characters on-screen to keep the fans entertained. No matter if it is the wrestler, the announcer, or the referee, each person plays a critical part in providing a memorable show to the spectators. Not only does that leave people wanting more, but others will spread their passion to letting their friends and family know as well. Backstage, the wrestlers create a family-like atmosphere with encouragement, and even arguments and fights.

Through it all, pro wrestling talent understand that they have to travel together, and a bond is built. For legendary announcer Gary Michael Cappetta, he has taken these backstage stories and decided to travel the country telling audiences about them.

In case you didn’t know...

Celebrating five decades in the professional wrestling business, Gary Michael Cappetta is one of the most popular announcers in the history of the sport. Coined the “World’s Most Dangerous Announcer,” Cappetta spent over a decade working for the WWE in the 70s and 80s, before moving to the American Wrestling Association.

Perhaps the most popular part of his career was his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), announcing classic matches involving legends such as Sting, Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and many more. Cappetta expanded his talents to Ring of Honor for a brief time, and has been doing stage shows from his book, Bodyslams! and Beyond.

The heart of the matter

Cappetta was a guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to promote his stage performances during the Road the WrestleMania. During the interview, Cappetta had some very fond things to say about his time spent with three WWE Hall of Fame legends.

Cappetta with WWE Hall of Famers Andre the Giant and Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Sammartino:

“Bruno Sammartino is the reason why I became a wrestling fan. When I was a kid, I was 11 years old, he would look at me through the television, and he’d say, ‘You come to the show. I need you. If you’re not there, and I don’t have your support, I could lose the belt.’ And I believed that. He drew me in, and as the years went on, I came to know him, and he’s such a genuine man. It’s amazing when you meet your childhood hero, and he becomes even greater than you thought he was.”

Andre the Giant:

“Andre had a great disposition. Especially, when you consider how difficult it was for him to travel. There was never a hotel bed that could fit him, he always had to hunch down to shower, he was always gawked at in airports. There was never an airplane seat that fit, he would always have to buy two. And yet, through all of that, he was really a genuine and fun-loving guy.”

Ric Flair:

“Ric Flair – consummate professional. He always had my back. He helped me a little bit towards the end of my contract negotiations. I was on the road for WCW 18-20 nights a month. So I was with Flair and introduced his main event matches, and his title defenses, night after night after night. And he was so consistent. His work was always superior. It didn’t matter what he had done the night before. Nothing mattered. When he left that locker room, he put his robe on, and he went down to the ring [and gave] 100 percent of Ric Flair. That’s not easy to do.”

Sportskeeda’s take

The professional wrestling business is certainly one that locks many people in for life. As a result, it is best for a person involved in this industry to keep finding innovative ways to enjoy it. Growing up, the announcing of Gary Michael Cappetta was so impactful that he made a marquee main event match even more anticipating. Cappetta had so much of an impact on the pro wrestling industry, and still does, many announcers are not ashamed to admit that he inspired them to pursue announcing for the wrestling business. Moreover, to hone their individual craft. Now, Cappetta has gained so much wisdom in the business, he has an opportunity to share it in front of large crowds who are excited to hear backstage stories from his career spanning five decades.