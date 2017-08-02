From the WWE Rumor Mill: Table For 3 with three NWA World Champions to be announced

There will be a lot of stories to tell on this episode of Table for 3.

02 Aug 2017

Three legends are going to share a dinner soon on the WWE Network...

What's the story?

Mike Johnson from PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Network will air a new Table For 3 later this month featuring three legends with two major things in common: they are both WWE Hall of Famers and former NWA World Champions. This dinner will feature Ric Flair, Sting, and Ricky Steamboat.

In case you didn't know...

A total of 26 episodes have aired thus far in the popular Table For 3 series. Flair has appeared twice with Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard of the Four Horsemen, and with Randy Orton and Bruno Sammartino. Steamboat has appeared once with Pat Patterson and Hillbilly Jim while Sting has appeared once with Diamond Dallas Page and Vader.

The heart of the matter

This Table For 3 will premiere on the WWE Network after the August 14, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw. It will follow another new episode of the series a week prior, which will feature Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Diamond Dallas Page, and Scott Hall.

These three legends are expected to talk about their days in the NWA under Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling. They also have current ties to the WWE since Steamboat works as an agent, Flair's daughter Charlotte is a wrestler on Smackdown Live, and Sting works as an ambassador for the company.

What's next?

Next up on the WWE Network is 205 Live on August 01, 2017, where Arya Daivari will face Akira Tozawa to determine the number one contender for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Author's take

I am very excited to watch this Table For 3 in a couple of weeks. I grew up watching Jim Crockett Promotions / WCW every Saturday night at 5:05 at my grandmother's house. I loved watching all three guys compete in the ring, and Flair's epic matches with Sting and Steamboat rank up there as my favourites of all time.

