WWE News: Lita and JR to call the Mae Young Classic

The Mae Young Classic will feature a two-person booth with two WWE Hall of Famers.

The Mae Young Classic will feature commentary from two WWE Legends

What’s the story?

WWE have announced that Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita will be the commentary team for the Inaugural Mae Young Classic.

In case you didn’t know...

The format of the Mae Young Classic will be like the Cruiserweight Classic and will feature 32 wrestlers competing to win the tournament and whatever prize is in store for the finalist.

This marks the third tournament the WWE have held on the WWE Network with the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and the 2015 King of the Ring Tournaments preceding this event.

The heart of the matter

JR returned to the commentary booth for the main event of WrestleMania 33 to call what many consider the final match in the career of The Undertaker. JR would stay with the company past WrestleMania and provide commentary for the United Kingdom special alongside Nigel McGuiness.

Lita returned to the company in 2014 and began working as a pre-show panellist in 2016. She was taken off WWE programming in December 2016, but returned as a pre-show panellist for WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic won’t be available for viewing until August 28, 2017, so fans hoping to hear some of the commentary from the new duo will have to wait a while.

The commentary team has been announced, but there are still plenty of women’s wrestlers the WWE have yet to announce as participants in the upcoming tournament.

Author’s take

Many fans praised Daniel Bryan and Mauro Ranallo for their commentary during the Cruiserweight Classic and hopefully Lita and JR will be able to live up to it.

Commentary can tip the scale in how matches are perceived, so hopefully, Lita and JR bring their A-game to this historic tournament.