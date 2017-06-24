WWE News: Two more Mae Young Classic competitors qualify at NXT taping

Two new competitors for the tournament have been announced.

The tournament is approaching

What’s the story?

WWE’s Mae Young Classic Women’s tournament is fast approaching, and the spots for competitors are filling up about as quickly.

At the NXT TV taping that took place last night (23rd July 2017), two more competitors namely Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne, both NXT Superstars, qualified for the 32-woman tournament by winning their respective qualifier matches.

In case you didn’t know...

The Mae Young Classic is a 32-woman tournament that is going to take place on July 13 and 14. The competition will be organised along the lines of WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic and will feature competitors from all over the world.

Competitors who have already been announced for the tournament include Kavita Devi, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Alpha Female, Lacey Evans, Toni Storm, Sarah Logan and Princesa Sugehit.

Former WWE Star Serena Deeb and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler are also rumoured to be in talks for becoming a part of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

During the NXT TV taping last night (23rd July 2017), two qualifier matches for the Mae Young Classic took place. The first match was between NXT Superstars Aliya and Bianca BelAir, the match finished with Bianca BelAir (formerly known as Bianca Blair) taking the win.

The second qualifier match for the tournament had Jayme Hachey (better known as Jayme Jameson) who is an independent wrestler, going up against NXT’s own Vanessa Borne (who was formerly known as Danielle Kamela). Vanessa picked up the victory in the second match.

As a result, both Bianca BelAir and Vanessa Borne have been confirmed as participants in the upcoming 32-woman Mae Young Classic tournament.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic tournament is scheduled to take place on 14th July 2017 at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, USA. The tournament will be available for Live streaming on the WWE Network and tickets for it can be bought from TicketForce.

Author’s take

The tournament is certainly shaping up to be one of WWE’s most talked about segments all year. The women who have been announced for the tournament are all interesting and exciting competitors from all over the world.

It goes without saying that the tournament is going to be an absolute runaway success, considering the amount of interest that it has generated and the kind of talent that the WWE have managed to put together for it.

