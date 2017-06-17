From the WWE Rumor Mill: CM Punk's former stablemate in talks to participate in the Mae Young Classic

After having retired from professional wrestling in 2015, this wrestler could make her return in emphatic fashion.

Serena is perhaps best known for her part in CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society

What’s the story?

Former WWE Diva Serena Deeb is reportedly in talks with the WWE to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament, as per a report by ProWrestlingSheet.

In case you didn’t know...

Serena is a former WWE Diva who is perhaps best known for her stint in CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society stable. She has competed in Shimmer, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling (TNA), as well as several Japanese promotions. Serena lost her retirement match to Syuri in the Japanese Reina Joshi Puroresu promotion.

Despite the aforementioned retirement, Serena could make a return to professional wrestling for the Mae Young Classic tournament. The tournament will be held on July 13th and 14th, 2017 and will feature 32 female professional wrestlers from all around the world.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported that Serena may be making a return to professional wrestling for WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament. The WWE have officially confirmed 4 of the 32 participants for the tournament so far, with the confirmed names being Lacey Evans, Toni Storm, Sarah Logan and Princess Sugehit.

The tournament will reportedly include some of WWE’s recent signings, and it is also being said that the tournament will feature female referees, a female announcer as well as other female backstage officials.

Should Serena make her return at the tournament, she would bring with her a wealth of in-ring experience and name recognition. Serena will probably also be one of the favourites to win the tournament itself.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic will be held on July 13th and 14th at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The format of the tournament will be along the lines of the Cruiserweight Classic it will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Author’s take

Seeing Serena return to the WWE to be a part of a tournament which has shown so much promise may be the best way for her to make an emphatic impact in the world of professional wrestling.

Serena is only 30 years old and can still have a great professional wrestling career. She has certainly paid her dues on the independent circuit and deserves to not only be in this tournament but to actually reach the final stages of it. In fact, I wouldn’t mind seeing her win it all either!

