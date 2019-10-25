WWE News: Liv Morgan's new look revealed (PHOTOS)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 25 Oct 2019, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liv Morgan has not appeared on WWE television for over three months

Liv Morgan has been teasing a change in her character ever since she announced after her loss against Charlotte Flair in July 2019 that she will “be real” when she comes back to WWE.

Although the former Riott Squad member has not yet returned to WWE television, she was among 135 female Superstars and employees from WWE who attended the company’s first-ever Women’s Affinity Group on Wednesday – an initiative about "building your personal brand in today’s workplace".

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to post pictures from the event, one of which revealed that Morgan no longer has her signature pink hair.

As you can see in the pictures below, Morgan has gone back to the blonde look that she used to have in the early days of her career in NXT and WWE.

Do you like Liv Morgan's new look?

Liv Morgan joined WWE's main roster in November 2017

Last night 135 female @WWE employees & Superstars attended the company’s first-ever Women’s Affinity Group, talking building your personal brand in today’s workplace. I am so proud of this new initiative & to invest in these strong women who make #WWE great! @Landit #WomenOfWWE pic.twitter.com/nYp5mha5lp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 24, 2019

Liv Morgan’s WWE career in 2019

The year began with Liv Morgan featuring regularly on RAW alongside her fellow Riott Squad members, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, with the highlight coming in February when Morgan & Logan challenged for the Women’s Tag Team titles in an Elimination Chamber match.

Following the trio’s separation in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, Morgan was drafted to SmackDown, where she did not appear for three months before finally getting involved in a storyline in July.

Advertisement

The New Jersey native said there is “nothing real” about Charlotte Flair during a heated exchange on the stage area on SmackDown, setting up a one-on-one match between the two women.

Flair went on to pick up the victory, prompting Morgan to grab Corey Graves’ headset at ringside and admit that her opponent was right in saying that her comment about being “real” was hypocritical.

“Charlotte was right. And when I come back, I’m gonna be real.”

Other than cryptic Twitter posts, the only notable update from Morgan came in September when she posted a video which appeared to show her cutting off chunks of her pink hair.

Since then, she moved back to RAW from SmackDown in the 2019 draft but there has been no indication that she is going to return to television any time soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!