×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Live Event Results from Denver, CO. Kofi defends against Ziggler & Owens.

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
234   //    17 Jun 2019, 01:52 IST

WWE Live Results included a huge WWE Championship match featuring Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens!

What's the story?

WWE held an event in Denver Colorado last night which featured a SmackDown Live Women's Championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. The main event along was a WWE Championship match featuring Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been losing some steam due to a variety of issues (i.e.- poor creative, questionable booking decisions, etc.). However, the house show market for the company is still running wild. WWE held another great show that left the WWE Universe in Denver, Colorado pleased.

The heart of the matter:

The following are live results from last night's show in Denver, Colorado. The results were provided by wrestling fan Jeffrey Peter and WrestlingINC.

Finn Balor (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Carmella meets up with R-Truth backstage for the first time since Monday Night RAW. R-Truth was last seen locked up in a case.
Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville came out to help Morgan attack Moon. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) ran out to make the save. A tag match was then announced.
Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan
Ali defeated Jinder Mahal in a singles match.
Roman Reigns defeated Elias.
Advertisement
Apollo Crews & Chad Gable defeated The B-Team. A brawl ensued after Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth came down to the ring which also involved EC3, Ali, Matt Hardy, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel. They jumped in the ring and surrounded R-Truth. A brawl went down in the ring, some tried to pin the champ, but R-Truth squeezed out of the ring and ran away with everyone else in pursuit.
Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Championship.

What's next:

The WWE will be live tonight for another House Show event at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Also, another WWE event will be held tonight at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT. If interested in attending, you may still purchase your tickets here.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
WWE Live Event Results Kabuki Warriors Kofi Kingston Bayley WWE Results WWE Live Event Schedule 2019 WWE Championship
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Asuka and Kairi Sane are now called 'The Kabuki Warriors'
RELATED STORY
WWE Spoiler: Tag team receives new name during SmackDown Live taping
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 shocking segments Vince McMahon could be planning for the show tonight (20 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Asuka & Kairi Sane pitched a different tag team name before Kabuki Warriors
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top RAW star busted open by Kofi Kingston at WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Results: Neglected Superstars put on match of the year candidate, Aleister Black faces WWE legend 
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results (05/15/2019): WWE Championship defended, a strange team up, huge WrestleMania rematch 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big former WWE Superstar shows up at Live Event, spotted with Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Kofi beats top RAW star, 2 WrestleMania title matches take place (03/29)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Samoa Joe squashes 14-time champion, 4 RAW vs SmackDown matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us