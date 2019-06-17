WWE News: Live Event Results from Denver, CO. Kofi defends against Ziggler & Owens.

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 234 // 17 Jun 2019, 01:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Live Results included a huge WWE Championship match featuring Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens!

What's the story?

WWE held an event in Denver Colorado last night which featured a SmackDown Live Women's Championship match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. The main event along was a WWE Championship match featuring Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been losing some steam due to a variety of issues (i.e.- poor creative, questionable booking decisions, etc.). However, the house show market for the company is still running wild. WWE held another great show that left the WWE Universe in Denver, Colorado pleased.

The heart of the matter:

The following are live results from last night's show in Denver, Colorado. The results were provided by wrestling fan Jeffrey Peter and WrestlingINC.

Finn Balor (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Carmella meets up with R-Truth backstage for the first time since Monday Night RAW. R-Truth was last seen locked up in a case.

Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Sonya Deville came out to help Morgan attack Moon. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) ran out to make the save. A tag match was then announced.

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

Ali defeated Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

Roman Reigns defeated Elias.

Advertisement

Apollo Crews & Chad Gable defeated The B-Team. A brawl ensued after Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth came down to the ring which also involved EC3, Ali, Matt Hardy, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel. They jumped in the ring and surrounded R-Truth. A brawl went down in the ring, some tried to pin the champ, but R-Truth squeezed out of the ring and ran away with everyone else in pursuit.

Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Championship.

What's next:

The WWE will be live tonight for another House Show event at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Also, another WWE event will be held tonight at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT. If interested in attending, you may still purchase your tickets here.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!