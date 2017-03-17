WWE News: Luke Gallows discloses who the biggest nerd in the WWE locker room is

Luke Gallows reveals what he wants to do to the biggest nerd in the WWE locker room right now.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 17 Mar 2017, 13:59 IST

Will The Club reunite once agin in WWE?

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Luke Gallows, one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, revealed who the biggest nerd in WWE locker room is right now. He also spoke candidly about his second run in WWE and how Bullet Club helped him in his career

In case you didn’t know...

Gallows and Anderson debuted in WWE after last year’s WrestleMania and have been prominent players in the tag team division as of late. While they haven’t run roughshod over the roster, they have still managed to capture the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Also read: WWE News: Karl Anderson talks about working with Luke Gallows

Last week on Raw, their plan to disrupt the #1 Contenders match for their title between Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Cass backfired on them when an irate Mick Foley announced that they will be defending the championship in a Triple Threat Match against both the teams they laid waste to earlier in the night.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Luke Gallows spoke candidly on his tenure in WWE, When asked who is the biggest nerd in WWE right now, Gallows answered without a hesitation that it is Enzo Amore. He also went on to say that he is looking forward to Superkicking Enzo’s head into the third row in front of 90,000 fans at WrestleMania 33.

Oh man. Probably Enzo Amore. That's the biggest nerd I have my eye on right now, you know, going into this Triple-Threat Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania. There's nothing that I will enjoy more than superkicking his head into the third row in front of 90,000 people. It's going to be a great thrill for me

Also, Gallows spoke about his second run in WWE. He stated that his time in Bullet Club helped him to mature as a performer and find his niche along with Karl Anderson. He told that their time in Bullet Club helped them to come into WWE’s spotlight once more. He also stated that while his second run in WWE is enjoyable, be also felt there is a lot of untapped potential waiting for an opportunity.

What next?

At WrestleMania 33, on April 2nd, the good brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their Raw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat match against both Sheamus & Cesaro, and Enzo & Cass. This is the first WrestleMania for both Gallows and Anderson and they will look to emerge victorious and bask in their WrestleMania moments. It will be interesting to see if WWE still keeps the belt on both Gallows and Anderson at WrestleMania 33.

Author’s Take

We agree with Gallows when he says there is still a lot of untapped potential left. The WWE run of Gallows & Anderson has been lukewarm at best. They still don’t have a single defining moment to themselves in WWE when compared to their incredible run NJPW. It would be best for WWE if they book Gallows & Anderson properly as their stature demands in the eyes of the fans.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com