WWE News: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan reportedly being repackaged

Could we see Harper and Rowan escape the land of the lost lower mid-carders?

Better days could be in store for Harper and Rowan.

What's the story?

On a recent episode of the Sheet Podcast, Ryan Satin stated that Eric Rowan and Luke Harper were on the verge of being repackaged.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with WWE, both Harper and Rowan were accomplished professional wrestlers in their own right. Harper had success with promotions such as Chikara, Jersey All-Pro and Ring of Honor, just to name a few. He was best-known under the name "Big Rig Brodie Lee."

As for Rowan, he was not as well-travelled as Harper but did see a lot of action in Japan under the name "Thoruf Marius."

The heart of the matter

Ryan Satin reported that both Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were on the verge of a repackaging. While neither has been seen much on television lately, the idea is that both have a lot left to offer, but they are still seen by the fans as Bray Wyatt's henchmen. With that being said, WWE officials want to give both brand new gimmicks and try to distance them from the former leader of The Wyatt Family.

It's also worth noting that they do, in fact, plan on reuniting Harper and Rowan in a tag-team to compete together on the Smackdown Live roster.

What's next?

Summerslam weekend is just around the corner. While Harper and Rowan are not booked to perform this weekend, the recent rumours of their potential repackaging should serve as good news for fans and possibly lead to a more successful future for the two Superstars.

Authors take

I have been a fan of both of these guys since I first saw them in NXT. I definitely hope these rumours are true and that Rowan and Harper get a better shot at success with the WWE. The potential for greatness is obvious; they simply need an opportunity.

On the other hand, I have also been holding out hope for another Wyatt Family reunion. Unfortunately, it does not appear that will happen.

