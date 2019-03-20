×
WWE News: Luke Harper calls out Erick Rowan on Twitter during SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
887   //    20 Mar 2019, 07:21 IST

Erick Rowan might have piqued Luke Harper's interest during SmackDown Live
Erick Rowan might have piqued Luke Harper's interest during SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been two Superstars whose NXT and WWE main roster runs have been inexorably linked together. The two wrestlers have made quite an impact together as a tag team both on WWE's Developmental Brand, as well as on the main roster -- taking different forms.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Erick Rowan was a participant in Kofi Kingston's WWE Gauntlet Match. The gauntlet match would determine whether Kingston would make the journey to WrestleMania.

When Erick Rowan came out during his match, it was not to his own music, but to the music of the Bludgeon Brothers Tag Team. Luke Harper noticed this and took to Twitter to make his point to his tag team partner, WWE, and the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been together as part of the Wyatt Family in the past, led by Bray Wyatt. However, in their most recent run in the company, they came together as the Bludgeon Brothers and won the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

While Harper and Rowan were both injured, Rowan returned to action early as The New Daniel Bryan's muscle power. Harper has returned to action in a Live Event, but he is yet to return to regular action in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Erick Rowan came out to the Bludgeon Brothers' theme during his match against Kofi Kingston. While some fans felt that this might mean that the Bludgeon Brothers are getting back together, Luke Harper clearly felt differently.

In a humorous tweet, he asked to no one in particular, if he was going to get the masks.

This was obviously him making fun of the fact that the Bludgeon Brothers theme had been given to Erick Rowan and mimicking a divorced couple, asked if that meant that he would get the masks from their time as a tag team.

What's next?

Luke Harper is yet to return to action on the main roster. Given that he is performing in Live Events, he might return after WrestleMania 35.

WWE SmackDown The Bludgeon Brothers Luke Harper Erick Rowan
