WWE News: Luke Harper talks about Erick Rowan getting drafted to RAW

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

This year's WWE Draft was concluded on the 14 October edition of RAW with plenty of Superstars not getting picked. It was expected that the free agents will be assigned to their brands and the brand new edition of The Bump confirmed these changes. Among the Superstars that got late picked in The Bump, Luke Harper made SmackDown his new home. However, his former tag-team partner Erick Rowan was drafted to RAW thereby separating the duo.

Luke Harper took to social media to address his opinion regarding the same. He posted a photo of them as The Bludgeon Brothers accompanied by a heartfelt message for his former partner on Instagram.

The history between the duo

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan debuted as part of Bray Wyatt's Wyatt Family in late 2012 on WWE NXT. They quickly took the tag-team division by storm and captured the NXT Tag Team Championship.

After their main roster call-up along with Bray Wyatt, they went through various ups and downs with the team getting split up in 2014 and Harper winning the Intercontinental Championship once. After both of them got sidelined with injuries, they came back together in 2017 under the new name of The Bludgeon Brothers. They captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once under this moniker but were soon disbanded after both of them underwent surgeries for their injuries.

Rowan made his return to WWE at the 2019 Royal Rumble and aided then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in retaining his title against AJ Styles. Harper recently made his return to WWE programming on WWE Clash of Champions and helped Rowan in defeating Roman Reigns.

Harper and Rowan then reunited to take on the team of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in a tag-team match at Hell in a Cell in a losing effort. Now, it seems like both big men will have to go on their separate paths since they are on separate brands.

