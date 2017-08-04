WWE News: Mae Young Classic participant opens up about her tormented past

Jade urges people in abusive relationships to speak out.

by Riju Dasgupta News 04 Aug 2017, 19:33 IST

Jade opened up about her dark past

What's the story?

Jade wrote a column for Motto, from the editors of Time, where she chronicled her dark past and asked victims of domestic abuse to speak out and ask for help when they need it. Some of the things her ex-boyfriend reportedly did to her, are indeed quite difficult to read and not get absolutely furious about.

In case you didn't know...

Jade is a former TNA Knockouts Champion of Korean Origin, who has been very public about her dark and abused past. Currently in WWE as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament, Jade has previously been associated with ROH, Shine and Shimmer. She was also part of Jeff Hardy's team in the TNA World Cup in 2016.

She wrote her article because even though one thinks that a strong woman like her can handle abuse, she never spoke up when she should have and didn't want others to make the same mistake that she did.

The heart of the matter

Here is a shocking excerpt from the article that highlights some of the challenges this strong woman faced during her abusive relationship:

I’ll never forget the red flags: The time he kicked my injured knee. The times he kicked or punched our dog. Or the time he scooped me up and put me in a closet. I laughed because there was no lock—I could simply get out. But he put the chair between the closet and door so I couldn’t open it. The situation freaked me out, and I couldn’t call for help because he took my phone. I broke down that door and finally fought back. But he took me down with ease and wrapped a towel around my neck.

Jade also revealed how few people actually believed her when she broke her silence. Even more shockingly, when she told other female wrestlers about her ex-boyfriend's abusive ways, they disclosed that they were victims of the same treatment at home.

What's next?

Jade is part of the Mae Young Classic tournament where she will be competing as Mia Yim. When she wrestles, she paints her nail purple as a mark of surviving domestic abuse and coming out stronger than ever.

Author's take

As shocking as Jade's revelations are, we are glad she is using her position in the public eye to assist other potential victims of such domestic abuse episodes. Jade is in a much happier place right now, in a relationship with someone far better than her ex, and we wish her all the happiness, strength and success in the world.

