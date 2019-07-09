WWE News: Mae Young Classic star eyeing NXT TV return

WWE Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

The WWE NXT women's roster could soon be getting not one, but two key returns in the form of injured Mae Young Classic standouts.

As we reported over the weekend, injured star Tegan Nox has teased her return to the ring is imminent after suffering a serious knee injury last year.

Earlier today, Nox's Team Kick partner Dakota Kai, who has also been sidelined with an injury, teased she is nearing an in-ring return as well.

In case you didn't know...

Both Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai introduced themselves to WWE fans when they competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Kai competed in the inaugural edition of the tournament, while Nox competed in the 2018 iteration of the tournament.

In 2017, Kai made it to the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic and lost her match to Kairi Sane, who went on to win the tournament.

In 2018, Tegan Nox also made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament, when she suffered an injury in her match against Rhea Ripley which has kept Nox out of the ring ever since.

Back on January 17th of this year, Dakota Kai, having been competing regularly on NXT and NXT UK television, revealed on Twitter that she had suffered a torn ACL at an NXT live event, and would be undergoing surgery.

The heart of the matter

Dakota Kai announced earlier on Monday that her in-ring return appears to be taking place in a mere "matter of weeks", as her recovery from ACL surgery seems to be going according to the original timeline.

What's next?

It looks like both Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will be making their in-ring returns at around the same time, however, WWE has yet to officially announce the return dates for either competitor.

Should Kai, who hails from New Zealand, and Nox, who hails from Wales, return at around the same time, WWE NXT fans could be treated to the reuniting of Team Kick, a tag team which was gaining significant momentum in NXT before Kai and Nox were sidelined with injuries.

It's worth noting, however, that Dakota Kai is also a member of the NXT UK brand and unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Title at the first-ever Evolution PPV which took place back in 2018. WWE could ultimately decide to keep Kai on the UK brand, which would effectively end Team Kick unless Kai works both NXT and NXT UK TV tapings.

Do you want to see Team Kick reunite on WWE NXT TV? Let us know in the comment section!