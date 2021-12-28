WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan takes on former champion; former NXT star in action

WWE Main Event was taped prior to this week's episode of RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The show featured a couple of matches in the singles competition.

Veer Mahaan was once again in action on the network's exclusive show as he took on former RAW tag team champion Shelton Benjamin.

In the other match former NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic, now known as T-Bar, took on NXT UK star Mark Andrews.

We have spoilers for this week so move ahead at your own risk. Let's jump into the results for the WWE Main Event.

T-Bar vs. Mark Andrews on WWE Main Event

T-Bar looked to bounce back from his defeat against Veer Mahaan in the singles competition. In last week's Main Event as he faced NXT UK star Mark Andrews.

This was the English star's first match on the show in over two years. Andrews last competed in Main Event in 2018 where he defeated now AEW star Tony Nese.

Mark's second outing on the show wasn't as successful as he fell short against the RAW superstar.

Result: T-Bar defeated Mark Andrews by pinfall

Veer Mahaan vs. Shelton Benjamin on WWE Main Event

Veer Mahaan has become one of the most famous people in the wrestling community recently. WWE has aired several vignettes where they have said that Veer Mahaan, aka Rinku Singh, is coming to Raw. It started several weeks back, but The Indian has still not made his appearance on the flagship show.

While the superstar might be on his way to RAW, it looks like he has found a destination at Main Event. Veer has competed in his fourth match on the show since he got his new name.

The powerhouse continued his winning run as he made quick work of former tag team champion Shelton Benjamin.

Result: Veer Mahaan defeated Shelton Benjamin by pinfall.

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

