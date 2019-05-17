WWE News: Main roster superstar makes his return to NXT, WWE splits up another real-life couple

Killian Dain is the latest star to be moved from the main roster

What's the story?

The Superstar Shakeup has split up a number of teams, but none more so than Sanity who have been stretched across three rosters. The most recent move saw Killian Dain make his return to the NXT brand, which is said to be his new home.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Young was moved over to Monday Night Raw as part of the initial Superstar Shakeup, whilst Alexander Wolfe made his debut on NXT UK. Nikki Cross then finally debuted on Monday Night Raw this week and has been made a part of the upcoming Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match, but her husband Killian Dain has been dropped back down to NXT.

Dain was thought to have been moved to Raw alongside his wife, but instead, the couple has now switched places since Nikki Cross was once the one on NXT whilst Sanity was on the main roster without her.

The heart of the matter

Killian Dain showed up on NXT in Tampa last night where he defeated Jermaine Haley; it is now being reported that Dain will remain on NXT for the foreseeable future since WWE obviously has nothing for him on the main roster.

Whilst it's a shock that Dain is the latest star to return to NXT following Tyler Breeze, he is still supporting his wife on the main roster as she looks to become Miss Money In the Bank this weekend at the pay-per-view of the same name.

What's next?

Sanity were formed during their time in NXT, which means that Killian Dain could become a part of another group whilst stuck in NXT or this could be his chance to re-ignite his career and develop a new character.

Do you think Killian Dain will be a success in NXT alone? Have your say in the comments section below...