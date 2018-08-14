WWE News: Major segment announced for Summerslam

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 14 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST

Summerslam

What's the story?

Summerslam is right around the corner, and even though Bobby Lashley and Elias seem to be in a feud, no match has been announced for them at Summerslam.

This, however, does not mean that The Drifter will not be a part of the biggest party of the summer, as WWE has announced that Elias will be performing at Summerslam.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley and Elias have been involved in a lackluster feud as of late which only feels like filler content on the 3-hour long RAW, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that a match between the two has not made it to the Summerslam card.

Bobby Lashley was seen in a match against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules which he managed to win but unfortunately, The Dominator has no match announcefor Summerslam.

The heart of the matter

Here is the official announcement WWE made:

Elias to perform his greatest song at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, the WWE Universe is invited to truly Walk With Elias when the strumming Superstar follows up Saturday's live concert at Gramercy Theatre in New York City by performing what he promises will be his single greatest song to date during The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Don't miss the making of the music at SummerSlam, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Although only Elias has been mentioned, it is highly probable that Lashley will also be part of the segment in one way or another.

What's next?

Summerslam will take place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will feature Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship as the main event.

